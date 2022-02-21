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First Class Evidence Video for the Plandemic
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24 views • February 21, 2022
A newly appeared video shows Anthony Fauci and other HHS officials discussing in October 2019 how a new virus from China could be used to push for worldwide vaccination. This video proves how people from the Rockefeller Foundation actually discussed a plandemic with Fauci. This crime now belongs detected - even if all Covid regulations were now suddenly rescinded overnight ...
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