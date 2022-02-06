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Canada Vancouver Island BC Freedom Convoy January 29th 2022 Protesting Covid Mandates
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10 views • February 06, 2022
Canada Vancouver Island BC Freedom Convoy January 29th 2022 Protesting Covid Mandates
D See Video Productions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jEkf-o3pHBo&;t
Vancouver Island Freedom Convoy - January 29, 2022
https://dsee.ca/vancouver-island-freedom-convoy-jan-29-2022/
Join the convoy from Campbell River to Victoria in support of the truckers in Ottawa. Hear voices along the way of Island resident telling their stories of why they are in support of the movement. These are voices the mainstream media refuse to cover...neighbors, friends, family and citizens that our political 'leaders' vilify and demonize with derogatory rhetoric in one broad stroke. The time is now to stand up and unite against goverment overreach that takes away some of the most basic of fundamental freedoms that many fought and died for not so long ago.
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Rising To The Top - Full Length / Instrumental
Artist
Will Slater, PRS
D See Video Productions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jEkf-o3pHBo&;t
Vancouver Island Freedom Convoy - January 29, 2022
https://dsee.ca/vancouver-island-freedom-convoy-jan-29-2022/
Join the convoy from Campbell River to Victoria in support of the truckers in Ottawa. Hear voices along the way of Island resident telling their stories of why they are in support of the movement. These are voices the mainstream media refuse to cover...neighbors, friends, family and citizens that our political 'leaders' vilify and demonize with derogatory rhetoric in one broad stroke. The time is now to stand up and unite against goverment overreach that takes away some of the most basic of fundamental freedoms that many fought and died for not so long ago.
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Rising To The Top - Full Length / Instrumental
Artist
Will Slater, PRS
Keywords
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