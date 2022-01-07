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PROS AND CONS OF OMICRON
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242 views • January 07, 2022
PROS AND CONS OF OMICRON
While legacy media and Public Health Agencies continue to stoke fear over Omicron, new data is painting a different picture of the overwhelmingly mild variant. But there’s a catch; it appears to be able to efficiently escape vaccine protection.
#Omicron #PROSNCONS
POSTED: January 7, 2021
While legacy media and Public Health Agencies continue to stoke fear over Omicron, new data is painting a different picture of the overwhelmingly mild variant. But there’s a catch; it appears to be able to efficiently escape vaccine protection.
#Omicron #PROSNCONS
POSTED: January 7, 2021
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