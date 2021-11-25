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Ostricization and the Truth Movement - 1 - Stephen Craft
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21 views • November 25, 2021
This is the first of a series of videos of people's experiences of being ostracized because they are part of the truth movement and speaking out.
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Donate at http://www.brianruhe.ca or Cryptocurrencies below.
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
http://www.thulesociety.com
You have my permission to please copy any of my videos wherever you like to spread the word!
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Bitcoin Cash: qq3xdk6lfacxz0gqgxl6fk42y9ldmr0l45yhega2vs
Bancor: 0xe71966Bf86191bc1908003dD02E396BC638C7761
Dash: XsjXCMvYa5KBuQb6YFuQVdLc71VXpMC4k2
EOS: 0xe71966Bf86191bc1908003dD02E396BC638C7761
Ethereum: 0xe71966Bf86191bc1908003dD02E396BC638C7761
ETH Classic: 0x4b0ee4a6fc9658E2E5380F5CA72D83F2F164C5E8
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