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Idiots Remove TR Statue
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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30 views • June 28, 2021
Jun 27, 2021

Bowne Report

In one of the best examples of how far and twisted the left’s manic loathing for America has gone.

The 26th U.S. President Teddy Roosevelt will be canceled. Roosevelt ushered in the 20th Century as one of America's most energetic and greatest contributors to the success, and preservation of the United States. He is generally regarded as one of the United States five best Presidents. The decision has been made for TR to be canceled as his embattled statue representing the preservation and exploration of the American frontier as it entered the 20th Century is set to be removed. For reasons imagined by the Marxist leanings of the race obsessed left.

https://banned.video/watch?id=60d8d4cfd552c72e64fdaf0b

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