Jun 27, 2021Bowne ReportIn one of the best examples of how far and twisted the left’s manic loathing for America has gone.The 26th U.S. President Teddy Roosevelt will be canceled. Roosevelt ushered in the 20th Century as one of America's most energetic and greatest contributors to the success, and preservation of the United States. He is generally regarded as one of the United States five best Presidents. The decision has been made for TR to be canceled as his embattled statue representing the preservation and exploration of the American frontier as it entered the 20th Century is set to be removed. For reasons imagined by the Marxist leanings of the race obsessed left.🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥