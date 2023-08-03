NIH Shows China How to Kill Millions of Americans and Get Away With It

This sounds over the top, but I promise you it is the truth. We have morons and sellouts at every level of the government. They keep heading toward their own destruction. Watch the video for all of the information.
Video Sources:
1. Bannons War Room - Dr. Naomi Wolf Discusses Use Of Mosquitoes To Vaccinate Humans
https://rumble.com/v3478pv-dr.-naomi-wolf-discusses-use-of-mosquitoes-to-vaccinate-humans.html
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.