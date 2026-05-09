Fault Lines

Institutions meant to keep order often fracture at the worst moments. From Secret Service lapses to scientific blind spots, and from geopolitical choke points to violent May Day radicals, the cracks are showing. With Hayward Gatch & Bob Swick.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rhode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

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Email Chet at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

How to Win Debates: https://cvberton.substack.com/p/how-to-win-debates

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Alpha-Eye-CV-Berton/dp/B08YQMC1RX/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&sr=8-1

See Yahweh is My God website: https://yahmygod.com/