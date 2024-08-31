BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Podcast #29 - Who We Are, What We Are and Where We've Come From w/ Deplorable Janet
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
8 months ago

On this episode I returned to the Deplorable Nation hosted by Deplorable Janet and we talked about who we are, what we are and from where did we come from. We also talked geopolitics, the PLANdemic, the Abrahamic religions, the reason for war in Ukraine and many other topics.


In this conversation I tried my best to bring us from our ancient past to present day while showing how everything is linked, there is nothing new under the sun and there is a war on for our consciousness in the higher realms.


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!


The Deplorable Nation - https://open.spotify.com/show/3K5Xi9LugxNdI06GXSIjAp

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/DeplorableJanet


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/

Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246

Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)

Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases

Keywords
anunnakispiritualityconsciousnessfallenangelsknowthyselfthreereligions
