OAN: Christina Bobb – Democrats Pulling mafia Tactics ** - 23/Nov/2020

Christina Bobb discusses how Republicans are being threatened into certifying the election.

Comments:

• Threatening anybody is horrible. The Dems need to be arrested.

• US Supreme Court should determine this election NOT the Democrats, MSM, BigTech nor Domin_ion Voting Software!!!! This election is far from over... Pray4Trump

• The fact there are personal threats should warrant an audit by the judiciary.

• This isn't going to end well for Biden.

• How can anybody still deny that all the violence and intimidation isn't coming from the Left?

• The Democrats will be embarrassed when Trump gets that 2nd term. This is the end of the Democratic Party.

• The American people demand honest elections the discrepancies are shocking it must be challenged!

• The Bankers DO rule all the people and pay off the politicans. The problem is Trump can't be bought.

• Good thing that Giuliani has a proven track record of sending mafia bosses behind bars.. Beware crooks!

• It's definitely MOB ruled!! This Tryanny has to Stop!! TRUMP and his fantastic team will be Victorious!! Keep praying PATRIOTS!! In GOD WE TRUST!!

• Mafia was created by Democrats, and is a branch of DS.

• “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

• We the people want to see mass arrests for everyone who participated in election fraud!