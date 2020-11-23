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** OAN: Christina Bobb – Democrats Pulling mafia Tactics ** - 23/Nov/2020
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220 views • November 23, 2020
Christina Bobb discusses how Republicans are being threatened into certifying the election.
Comments:
• Threatening anybody is horrible. The Dems need to be arrested.
• US Supreme Court should determine this election NOT the Democrats, MSM, BigTech nor Domin_ion Voting Software!!!! This election is far from over... Pray4Trump
• The fact there are personal threats should warrant an audit by the judiciary.
• This isn't going to end well for Biden.
• How can anybody still deny that all the violence and intimidation isn't coming from the Left?
• The Democrats will be embarrassed when Trump gets that 2nd term. This is the end of the Democratic Party.
• The American people demand honest elections the discrepancies are shocking it must be challenged!
• The Bankers DO rule all the people and pay off the politicans. The problem is Trump can't be bought.
• Good thing that Giuliani has a proven track record of sending mafia bosses behind bars.. Beware crooks!
• It's definitely MOB ruled!! This Tryanny has to Stop!! TRUMP and his fantastic team will be Victorious!! Keep praying PATRIOTS!! In GOD WE TRUST!!
• Mafia was created by Democrats, and is a branch of DS.
• “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."
• We the people want to see mass arrests for everyone who participated in election fraud!
Comments:
• Threatening anybody is horrible. The Dems need to be arrested.
• US Supreme Court should determine this election NOT the Democrats, MSM, BigTech nor Domin_ion Voting Software!!!! This election is far from over... Pray4Trump
• The fact there are personal threats should warrant an audit by the judiciary.
• This isn't going to end well for Biden.
• How can anybody still deny that all the violence and intimidation isn't coming from the Left?
• The Democrats will be embarrassed when Trump gets that 2nd term. This is the end of the Democratic Party.
• The American people demand honest elections the discrepancies are shocking it must be challenged!
• The Bankers DO rule all the people and pay off the politicans. The problem is Trump can't be bought.
• Good thing that Giuliani has a proven track record of sending mafia bosses behind bars.. Beware crooks!
• It's definitely MOB ruled!! This Tryanny has to Stop!! TRUMP and his fantastic team will be Victorious!! Keep praying PATRIOTS!! In GOD WE TRUST!!
• Mafia was created by Democrats, and is a branch of DS.
• “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."
• We the people want to see mass arrests for everyone who participated in election fraud!
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