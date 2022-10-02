Live with Dr Stephen Pidgeon in the United Kingdom, Lutterworth Town Hall Leicestershire - Day 1

Last weekend some of the "called out and set apart ones" all came from across Britian... from Bedfordshire, Birmingham, Cambridgeshire, Cornwall, Essex, London, Manchester, Norfolk and Wiltshire, for 3 days at Lutterworth Town Hall with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon hostd by Eating Wild Honey and Locusts to hear revelational knowledge from the Torah.

This was filmed as a ‘LIVE’ broadcast so apologies for the occasional lack of sound or blank screen for a few seconds.

