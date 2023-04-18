The Torah, the Trinity & the Power of the Holy Spirit

October 17th, 2017

A special guest will give us a final installment on the Hebraic Roots/Torah movement (in the meantime anyway). We will discuss what Jesus meant when He said that He came to "fulfill" the law and the prophets. We will also revisit the Biblical view of the Triune nature of God versus the many false theories floating around. And we will look at what it really means to "walk as He walked."