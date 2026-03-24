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The Statues They Built to Bury Us – And the President Who's Finally Digging Them Up
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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John Michael Chambers is joined by Sheila Home for a breathtaking journey through 400 years of hidden American history—and the revelation that we have never truly been free.


The episode opens with a powerful video of military servicemembers singing "How Great Thou Art"—a preview of the spiritual awakening President Trump is calling for on May 17th at the National Mall. The 49 days between May 17th and July 4th represent a Jubilee countdown to freedom.


Sheila then delivers a masterclass on the 45-Point Plan to Destroy America, focusing on Point 43: the revelation that America was taken over before it ever governed itself. The high nobles of the Knights of Pythias—territorial governors before there were states—controlled everything from the beginning.


Key revelations include:


The national banking system was established within two years of George Washington's inauguration


George Washington's outstretched hand at his inauguration was edited out of history


The Faith Monument in Plymouth—erected in 1889—depicts Morality, Law, Education, and Liberty as the pillars of a free society


The Civil War monument at Gettysburg replaced those pillars with Greek mythology, factory workers, and a defeated soldier—symbolizing the moment believers realized they had already lost


The 45-Point Plan, written into the congressional record in 1963, was designed to complete what the Civil War began: the total destruction of America's founding principles


President Trump's "Don Rowe Doctrine" is reclaiming what was stolen in 1820


Sheila also addresses the current geopolitical landscape:


Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba are not separate conflicts—they are the dismantling of a network controlled by England


The Strait of Hormuz oil chart proves the U.S. does not need Middle Eastern oil; China and Europe do


Israel is not the Israel of the Bible—the State of Israel was created by the Rothschilds in 1948


President Trump is not fighting Israel's wars; he is using Israel to expose and dismantle the City of London's control


This is not a history lesson. It is a roadmap to understanding why the old world is dying—and how the new one is being born.


We won Yorktown, but we didn't win the war. That changes now.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
irancubavenezuelarothschildstrait of hormuzgeorge washingtoncity of londongettysburgjohn michael chambersfaith monument45-point plansheila homeknights of pythiasnational bankingdon rowe doctrine
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