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Wikipedia Co-Founder Larry Sanger's Vision for Decentralized Information - American Thought Leaders
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10 views • October 29, 2021
https://rumble.com/vnf04t-larry-sanger-wikipedia-co-founder-larry-sangers-vision-for-decentralized-in.html
Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger, learning from what he describes as the failures of Wikipedia, explains his vision for decentralized collection of information that can't be controlled by any one group to create an online encyclopedia of information which he calls a 'blogosphere.'
#LarrySanger #Wikipedia #Neutrality
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Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger, learning from what he describes as the failures of Wikipedia, explains his vision for decentralized collection of information that can't be controlled by any one group to create an online encyclopedia of information which he calls a 'blogosphere.'
#LarrySanger #Wikipedia #Neutrality
- - -
👉Watch EXCLUSIVE episodes only on Epoch TV: www.epochtv.com
🔵 Sign up for our newsletter👉 https://subscribe.theepochtimes.com/p/?page=emailtemp-atl1 so you don't miss out on our exclusive videos and private events.
💎Donate to support our work: https://donorbox.org/american-thought-leaders
💎Subscribe to The Epoch Times: http://readepoch.com/
Find out where you can watch us on cable TV: https://www.ntd.com/tv-providers.html
Follow Jan on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JanJekielek
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanThoughtLeaders/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/atl
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/AmericanThoughtLeaders
Telegram: https://t.me/AmThoughtLeader
Twitter: http://twitter.com/AmThoughtLeader
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/amthoughtleader
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