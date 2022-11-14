How to Make Sodium Chlorite Solution (MMS) Part-2

This video describes how to make the Sodium Chlorite Solution or MMS. This will then be added to the HCl activator (previous video- part-1 https://www.brighteon.com/7161b9d5-8597-46be-b123-812f2df2549a) to make Chlorine Dioxide to make the cure.
This video is being uploaded for general public benefit. (I downloaded it before it got banned elsewhere.) I do not own or made this video.
