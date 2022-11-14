How to Make Sodium Chlorite Solution (MMS) Part-2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video describes how to make the Sodium Chlorite Solution or MMS. This will then be added to the HCl activator (previous video- part-1 https://www.brighteon.com/7161b9d5-8597-46be-b123-812f2df2549a) to make Chlorine Dioxide to make the cure.
This video is being uploaded for general public benefit. (I downloaded it before it got banned elsewhere.) I do not own or made this video.