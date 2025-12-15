Why Virology is Junk Science - Jamie Andrews

Jamie Andrews is a scientist and project manager who leads the comprehensive Virology Control Studies project. It involves over 100 contributors and includes experienced microbiologists and geneticists. Virology Control Studies explores scepticism that surrounds the existence of viruses with vivid metaphors that illustrate misinterpretation in virology.





Jamie argues that methods used by virologists lead to false conclusions. He suggests that if you falsify the physical thing that virologists claim is a virus, then viruses do not actually exist.





Jamie emphasises that the context of the environment is crucial in scientific observation. Virologists may misinterpret what they see due to a lack of direct evidence. Throughout the conversation, Jamie stresses the importance of critical thought to evaluate scientific claims. He argues that scepticism in science can lead to deeper understanding and that all scientific claims should be scrutinised for accuracy.





Jamie’s Substack: https://controlstudies.substack.com





