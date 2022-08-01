DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 1AUG22 - [Donetsk Front] Ukraine Claims Olenivka Incident Was a Russian False Flag; UN and Red Cross Invited

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https://youtu.be/t1rdL8ZV_rU
This is a summary / SITREP of Day 153-155's development in the Ukraine-Russia war as we "start off" the day in the morning (ukraine time) of Day 156 of Russian's "Special Operation" against Ukraine.
You can find more information and the interactive map used in the video on http://defensepoliticsasia.com/Ukraine
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