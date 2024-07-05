After The July 4th Parade In Huntington Beach...Not Feeling It -- CALIFORNIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many might think I am a scrooge ...but knowing and seeing the truth of what has been done to us the last 4 years...and even before that...I feel no joy in this celebration. I felt very alone witnessing this parade....and took the parade footage I shot and deleted it all. Now I have to deal with tonight with all the war sounds...the car alarms going off everywhere.....the poor pets being scared to death..and the toxic metals from the fireworks raining down on us ( The same ingredients as the C-trails). I am glad at least some of you see the deceptions here. Once you see the truth...you will never be the same.
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
3DogGunnit
https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos
Mike Decker II
https://www.youtube.com/@wyomingmikedecker/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
MontgomeryPeabody
https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
John Graf