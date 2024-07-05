After The July 4th Parade In Huntington Beach...Not Feeling It -- CALIFORNIA

Many might think I am a scrooge ...but knowing and seeing the truth of what has been done to us the last 4 years...and even before that...I feel no joy in this celebration. I felt very alone witnessing this parade....and took the parade footage I shot and deleted it all. Now I have to deal with tonight with all the war sounds...the car alarms going off everywhere.....the poor pets being scared to death..and the toxic metals from the fireworks raining down on us ( The same ingredients as the C-trails). I am glad at least some of you see the deceptions here. Once you see the truth...you will never be the same.





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos

3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Mike Decker II

https://www.youtube.com/@wyomingmikedecker/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos

MontgomeryPeabody

https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos