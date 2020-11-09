© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALERTE ! | Scandale d'État : une loi d'état d'urgence sanitaire prévue pour janvier 2021
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • November 09, 2020
Scandale d’État : la députée Martine WONNER dévoile sur France-Soir que le gouvernement veut faire rentrer une « LOI d’état d’urgence sanitaire » dans le droit commun en Janvier 2020. En clair : cette loi deviendrait la norme dans la vie des français.
L'article :
http://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-entretiens/video-le-debriefing-de-martine-wonner-elle-revient-sur-la-situation-lassemblee
PARTAGEZ EN MASSE !
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Et plus de 70 vidéos encore sur YouTube, que j’ai abandonné pour cause de censure abusive.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTj5SYzLOd3sLGCNSIp9w6Q
L'article :
http://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-entretiens/video-le-debriefing-de-martine-wonner-elle-revient-sur-la-situation-lassemblee
PARTAGEZ EN MASSE !
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Et plus de 70 vidéos encore sur YouTube, que j’ai abandonné pour cause de censure abusive.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTj5SYzLOd3sLGCNSIp9w6Q
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.