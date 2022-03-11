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What is national socialism - Hitlers success
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57 views • March 11, 2022
Describes in detail how Hitler & his gorvernment rebuilt Germany in only 6 years!
Watch yourself & find out why he was forced into war with Britain & America.
"What Hitler gave the world, as National Socialism is, in a sense, only a modern form of the ancient, natural "tribal law", the prescription for happy and healthy group living given by the Great Spirit to all living creatures, including man.
National Socialism is nothing more or less than NATURAL ORDER."
--George Lincoln Rockwell
Watch yourself & find out why he was forced into war with Britain & America.
"What Hitler gave the world, as National Socialism is, in a sense, only a modern form of the ancient, natural "tribal law", the prescription for happy and healthy group living given by the Great Spirit to all living creatures, including man.
National Socialism is nothing more or less than NATURAL ORDER."
--George Lincoln Rockwell
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