It was for freedom that Christ set you free!

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James lesson #165; We note Matthew 7 as well as Galatians 5, in reference to the law of freedom & liberty, the law of Christ we now walk in. The spiritual connotations are powerful and vital to study and understand. There are responsibility and consequences for a Believer. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!