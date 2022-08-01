TRUST PFIZER?

This was not an opportunity for Pfizer to save the world, this was an opportunity for Pfizer to make billions of taxpayer dollars from a fear induced populace made to believe that the only path to salvation was found in a company that has historically caused more harm than good; on purpose and for no other reason than their bottom line. Let me be clear, I’m not criticizing their paper chase, I’m a free market capitalist, what I’m bringing into question is the character of the company. If you knowingly harm another human being in order to make money, you are not a capitalist, you are a villain. What’s insane is that we knew them to be corporate criminals and still we put our faith in them to save us. With the exception of violence, fear is the most potent tool of authoritarians and it was clear, from the beginning, that fear was to be served to the American people without pause while at the same time the truth was to be actively convoluted to the extent that the majority wouldn’t know the truth if they heard it.

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-largest-health-care-fraud-settlement-its-history





https://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/14025/20211124/fda-admits-pfizer-vaccine-caused-26-000-nervous-system-disorders-in-less-than-three-months-after-distribution-began.htm





https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-are-pharmaceutical-companies-immune-covid-19-vaccine-lawsuits-1562793





https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/21/business/covid-vaccine-billionaires/index.html





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