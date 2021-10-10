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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 37
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A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we discuss how God builds the image of the New Jerusalem on earth through His designated people of God as members of an ekklesia of God. We discuss the two categories of rewards offered by God, one being the reward of eternal life for those having saving faith that perseveres to the end, and the other rewards for works involving enduring worthy contributions made to the ekklesia of God, which is God's primary passion in this age.
In this episode, we discuss how God builds the image of the New Jerusalem on earth through His designated people of God as members of an ekklesia of God. We discuss the two categories of rewards offered by God, one being the reward of eternal life for those having saving faith that perseveres to the end, and the other rewards for works involving enduring worthy contributions made to the ekklesia of God, which is God's primary passion in this age.
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