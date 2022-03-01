WW III Series: MYSTERY BABEL & 5G (Part One)

Dear Remnant, we are in phase I of WWIII; in this phase, the 13 Nephilim families, who are Satan’s seed, are using psychological warfare and pharmaceuticals to genetically modify and depopulate the world. 5G towers are being deployed around the world as part of a plan to connect people who have received the injections to Artificial Intelligence. In this video, I will explain how the prophecy of Mystery Babel in Revelation 17 & 18, ties in with the 5G Towers and the prevailing perverted mindset, the injections, the MOTB and the 10 commandments.LINKS:Link to the Corona Investigative Committee’s session on Day 2 titled Historical Background. Also look for the session on Injections and Psychological Warfare which includes a discussion about the findings from some of the autopsies done on bodies of those who have died from vaccines.For study and commentary on the Book of Enoch, I recommend NYSTV.com Enoch CommentaryGary Wayne’s book called the Genesis 6 Conspiracy and I’ve included a link to his websiteGen6 Productions – Steve Quayle – Look for the video titled “Holocause of Giants” about the ancient megalithic structures around the world and the coverup that giants (Nephilim) once roamed the earth. There are other documentaries on the website as well. Here’s the link: