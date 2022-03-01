© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WW III Series: MYSTERY BABEL & 5G (Part One)
Follow
0
Share
Report
281 views • March 01, 2022
Dear Remnant, we are in phase I of WWIII; in this phase, the 13 Nephilim families, who are Satan’s seed, are using psychological warfare and pharmaceuticals to genetically modify and depopulate the world. 5G towers are being deployed around the world as part of a plan to connect people who have received the injections to Artificial Intelligence. In this video, I will explain how the prophecy of Mystery Babel in Revelation 17 & 18, ties in with the 5G Towers and the prevailing perverted mindset, the injections, the MOTB and the 10 commandments.
LINKS:
Link to the Corona Investigative Committee’s session on Day 2 titled Historical Background. Also look for the session on Injections and Psychological Warfare which includes a discussion about the findings from some of the autopsies done on bodies of those who have died from vaccines.
https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-2-online_1:f
For study and commentary on the Book of Enoch, I recommend NYSTV.com Enoch Commentary
https://nystv.org/
Gary Wayne’s book called the Genesis 6 Conspiracy and I’ve included a link to his website
https://genesis6conspiracy.com/more-about-the-genesis-6-conspiracy/
Gen6 Productions – Steve Quayle – Look for the video titled “Holocause of Giants” about the ancient megalithic structures around the world and the coverup that giants (Nephilim) once roamed the earth. There are other documentaries on the website as well. Here’s the link:
https://www.gensix.com/
LINKS:
Link to the Corona Investigative Committee’s session on Day 2 titled Historical Background. Also look for the session on Injections and Psychological Warfare which includes a discussion about the findings from some of the autopsies done on bodies of those who have died from vaccines.
https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-2-online_1:f
For study and commentary on the Book of Enoch, I recommend NYSTV.com Enoch Commentary
https://nystv.org/
Gary Wayne’s book called the Genesis 6 Conspiracy and I’ve included a link to his website
https://genesis6conspiracy.com/more-about-the-genesis-6-conspiracy/
Gen6 Productions – Steve Quayle – Look for the video titled “Holocause of Giants” about the ancient megalithic structures around the world and the coverup that giants (Nephilim) once roamed the earth. There are other documentaries on the website as well. Here’s the link:
https://www.gensix.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.