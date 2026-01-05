Venezuelans are in the streets demanding the release of their president!

Adding, as I found the following posted from about an hour ago as I am typing this. OP Iron Strike... Cynthia

BREAKING! Israel’s security cabinet has approved a new military operation dubbed Operation Iron Strike. Targets and timing have not been disclosed.

The decision followed five hours of security consultations chaired by Netanyahu.

Adding, the following is today's prior to the above BREAKING news:

Iranian air and missile defence exercises are reportedly underway, with increased military training activity in and around the cities of Tehran and Shiraz.

Israeli Defense Minister Katz and Chief of Staff Zamir practised a "war game" against Iran,they stated after the cabinet meeting.