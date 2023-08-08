How the Ukrainian Special Forces Crossed the Dnepr River and landed on the Left Bank of Kherson Region near the village of Kazachye Lagery - Footage from Russian Fighters with Captives

How the Ukrainian Special Forces crossed the Dnepr River and landed on the left bank of Kherson Region near the village of Kazachye Lagery: Footage from Russian fighters

➡️Fighters of Battalion 1822 shared footage of the captured Ukrainian Special Forces, defeated in battle.

➡️Earlier, several Russian sources claimed that there was a battle near Kazachye Lagery, and up to 7 Ukrainian boats were destroyed.

➡️The governor of the region, V. Saldо, confirmed that Russian fighters thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to land in the area of Kazachye Lagery on the left bank of the Dnepr River.

➡️Forces from the "Dnepr" troop grouping destroyed the boats during an attempt to dock. The fighters tried to swim back to the right bank but were eliminated with concentrated artillery and rifle fire.



