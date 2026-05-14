Data Centers as National Security Assets and Eminent Domain Abuses, an interview with Jeffrey Prather

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The AI race is reshaping communities across America. Some data center projects are reportedly being classified under national security protections, limiting public oversight. Meanwhile, concerns are growing over eminent domain cases where families lose homes and farmland for massive AI infrastructure expansion. The battle for technological dominance is no longer just digital — it’s physical, political, and deeply personal.
#AI #NationalSecurity #DataCenters #TechWar #Infrastructure #CyberWarfare #Geopolitics #Future
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