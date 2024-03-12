Klaus Schwab Tells the World to Get Ready for a Transhumanist Future
“Just think of the power,” he says, “of the combination of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and big data.”
Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), predicts in ten years, the world “will be completely different from what it is now.”
“I think we have to be prepared for a world where we see a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological dimensions. So, it will be a world integrating the physical, biological, and the digital dimensions.”
