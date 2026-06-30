Predators Don't Regulate Prey

When pressed on the question of why the world must have such a predatory food chain of life feeding upon life, both theists and atheists alike, tend to claim that the reason is because predators serve the function of regulating the numbers of their prey, preventing them from becoming over-populated, and this is their purpose. This belief that predators regulate prey is nearly ubiquitous and unquestioned by both ecologists and lay people. If an animal has become a pest or is found proliferating in a new environment, the immediate assumed response is that this is because its natural enemies are absent or that it has somehow escaped from being regulated by its various predators. The idea has been repeated so often and for so long that most assume it to be a settled scientific fact of nature. The reality is however, that the evidence from a wide range of studies conclude that predators in fact have little to no effect on the overall population of their prey...





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