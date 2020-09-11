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5G - An Overview (Part 6 of 8)
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26 views • September 11, 2020
Part 6 explores how satellites are being put into space and reviews the first time this took place in 1998. We hear Claire Edwards warning the UN Secretary General of the risks of 5G and look at how both the WHO and the United Nations have been informed of its dangers of 5G but are nevertheless both condoning its unrolling. Why is it they have carried out no independent testing, especially in the light of the telecommunication companies having themselves carried out no testing?
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