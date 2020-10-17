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The Lonely Saint
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3 views • October 17, 2020
From "Pilgrimage" 2002 seanosongs
1987, Toronto, ON
Recorded 2002, Kitchener/Toronto, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Inspired by A.W. Tozer
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/the-lonely-saint
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/pilgrimage-full-album
Matthew Parker: piano, keyboards, soprano sax
Dan Robins: electric guitars
Linda Zane: vocals
1987, Toronto, ON
Recorded 2002, Kitchener/Toronto, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Inspired by A.W. Tozer
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/the-lonely-saint
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/pilgrimage-full-album
Matthew Parker: piano, keyboards, soprano sax
Dan Robins: electric guitars
Linda Zane: vocals
Keywords
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