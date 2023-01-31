Create New Account
Energy Update - Bonnie Vent Channeling - Handling Sadness
Bonnie Vent
Published Yesterday

Bonnie Vent is a medium/channeler

We have noticed great sadness in the energy fields of many. The balancing of the personal energy field takes more efforts in this now. Many are tired and wondering if they are living their purpose. While others are just starting to ponder what being of service to humanity really means. 

