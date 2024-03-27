Even though she was extremely hungry, she still tried to protect her child until her last breath

Pitiful Animal





Mar 26, 2024





Liliane Lima received a message from a resident about the plight of the poor dogs

They sent a video of two poor puppies lying in a corner by the wall, surrounded by stones

Liliane felt pity for the puppies and she wondered why the people around didn't help the dogs?

By the time it got dark, she and her friends were there to rescue the poor dogs

The surprise was that when she arrived, the mother of the puppies was also there

Their mother must have gone to get food and then came back, which made Liliane very happy

The mother dog when she saw her rescuers was very excited, she wagged her tail in a friendly welcome

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pw5D_MDHqlI