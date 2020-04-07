The David Knight Show (7Apr20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CSTBe sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-showTopics by Timecode:— 00:11:35 Unintentional comedy from dementia nominee Biden & White House reporters— 00:13:47 Siren from the film “Purge” used by police to initiate curfew. It’s more appropriate than most realize as convicted pedophiles are let loose, police stand down and drones begin surveillance over Detroit & Baltimore— 00:19:11 Drone surveillance, controls on who you rent to “because coronavirus”, and now 2 people are not allowed together in the same boat? Listener recounts how those fishing most prove they live in the same house if they’re fishing together and other stories of petty tyrants flexing their usurped power— 00:31:36 We gone from Civil Asset Forfeiture to stealing all of society’s assets and freedoms. But a infectious disease specialist explains that being outside is safe and healthy— 00:46:10 Maine Sheriff pushes back against unconstitutional orders from Governor— 00:55:36 SD Governor says she doesn’t have authority to order shutdown because of Constitution— 01:13:40 A “LIBERTY” Rebellion begins in Idaho— 01:28:22 Gates, Kissinger, Gorbachov, Soros — see coronavirus as coronation of global govt— 01:44:57 Soros’ Open Society wants to kill family (and of course nations & individual liberty)— 01:55:41 Fauci fights to block #hydroxychloroquine and any other treatment but vaccinesTake advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!