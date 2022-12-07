The Holy Spirit Can Manifest Miracles for You

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com Once You Acknowledge There Is A Source Beyond You That Has An Abundance Of Energy, Love, And Light For Everyone, Then You're Probably Asking How Do I Connect To That?

Master Lama Rasaji Shares Details With Us On How To Use This Abundance To Move Toward Prosperity In All Aspects Of Life: Health, Relationships, Money & More!

Listen In To Hear How To Start These Shifts In Your Life! This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 51, Prosperity vs Poverty.

You Can Watch The Full Episode At:



https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-51-prosperity-vs-poverty/

☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community/

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/ 💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com





