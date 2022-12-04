Terén | The Film Terrain 2022 (české titulky)

Tento film odhaluje tyranský pandemický hoax, postavený na podvodném modelu nemoci a jejího přenosu, známý jako "Teorie choroboplodných zárodků". Tento dvoudílný dokument prozkoumává Teorii terénu (prostředí), model zdraví, který pracuje v symbióze s přírodou a propaguje zdravý životní styl a uzdravení, nezatížené zkorumpovaným a podvodným zdravotnickým paradigmatem. Film rovněž motivuje a inspiruje diváky k pochopení, síle a zodpovědnosti našeho "dobrovolného souhlasu" s tím, co s námi a na nás provádějí za pokusy.





DŮLEŽITÉ UPOZORNĚNÍ: TENTO FILM JE CHRÁNĚN AUTORSKÝMI PRÁVY A AUTORIZACE, KTEROU JSEM OBDRŽEL K ZASLÁNÍ FILMU LIDEM, KTEŘÍ PŘISPĚLI NA TVORBU ČESKÝCH TITULKŮ SE NEVZTAHUJE NA STAHOVÁNÍ A ŠÍŘENÍ TÉTO KOPIE.

CHCI PROTO APELOVAT NA SVĚDOMÍ VÁS VŠECH, KTEŘÍ SE K TOMUTO VYDÁNÍ DOSTÁVÁTE - PROSÍM, SDÍLEJTE POUZE ODKAZ NA TENTO FILM. TECHNICKY JE PRAKTICKY NEMOŽNÉ STAHOVÁNÍ ZABRÁNIT, ALE V TOM PŘÍPADĚ SE DOPOUŠTÍTE PORUŠENÍ AUTORSKÝCH PRÁV TVŮRCŮ FILMU, STEJNĚ JAKO PRÁV K PŘEKLADU DO ČEŠTINY. DĚKUJI ZA POCHOPENÍ A RESPEKT K DR. ANDREW KAUFMANOVI, REŽISÉRCE MARCELINĚ CRAVAT I OSTATNÍM, KTEŘÍ SE NA FILMU PODÍLELI.





Překlad a titulky: Daniel Albrecht aka @daadulka ❤️🇨🇿🍀

Pozvánka na Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@daadulka:5

(c) All Rigts Reserved / Všechna práva autorů videa, překladů a korekce vyhrazena





---

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: THE FILM IS PROTECTED BY COPYRIGHT AND IS NOT BEING RELEASED FOR FREE DISTRIBUTION - PLEASE CONSIDER MAKING DONATIONS TO THE CREATORS. THANK YOU, DANIEL ALBRECHT (TRANSLATION TO CZECH LANGUAGE)

---

The film by Andrew Kaufman M.D. and Marcelina Cravat





https://terrainthefilm.com/





Featuring: Andrew Kaufman M.D., Mark McDonald M.D., Peggy Hall, Samantha Bailey M.D., Sally Fallon, Alphonse Faggiolo, Barre Lando M.D., Tom

Cowan M.D., Stefan Lanka Ph.D., Kelly Brogan M.D., Veda Austin, Tony Roman, and Sayer Ji.





TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part

documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing, free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.





