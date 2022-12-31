Pope Francis EXPOSED - Part 3 Large Pro-Life Families Are Not Safe

John-Henry Westen Show





Dec 29, 2022





Pope Francis first unleashed attacks against devout Christian families by ridiculing them, denouncing their pro-life position by stating that there was no need to “breed like rabbits.”





With his debasing and blasphemous attacks against the sanctity of the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony, is Pope Francis to blame for the population decline in Europe and America?





The culture of life must be alerted to the anti-life comments of Pope Francis, and not rely on this pontificate to faithfully guide families through the war on life. Faithful Christians must rely on one another.





