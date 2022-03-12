What's in the Secret 30 U.S. Biolabs In Ukraine? George Webb on Stew Peters Show

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Ukrainian bioweapon labs are real, and the U.S. is funding them. Expert George Webb joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to expose the details of the Ukrainian labs, their weapons programs, and U.S. funding. Webb explains the collaboration of politicians, Ukrainian gangsters, and bioweapon labs and how they have bred a perfect disaster through the involvement of Clinton-connected spies and mass murdering globalists.
Follow George on Telegram: https://t.me/GeorgeWebb
and at https://substack.com/profile/60060898-george-webb
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows