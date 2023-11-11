Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 11 November 2023 part 1 Little Bourke Street
Lightpath
Part 1 of three videos of our freedom rally. This one shows the route from Parliament House down Little Bourke Street and the speeches under the MYER walk way. We are small but committed to truth and justice... and the sinking of the globalists' agenda. 

Keywords
freedomrallymelbournespeechesparliament housemyerlittle bourke street

