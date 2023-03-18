Mission Report by David Gates - December 2022 mission davidgates

Pastor David Gates gives report about:
1. The situation in South America.
2. Battles of Faith 2022 (Recent and Future Plans)
3. Light Channels Future Plans
4. Social Media Restrictions
5. Great Controversy Project
6. Needs of the Ministry
