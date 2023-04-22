https://gettr.com/post/p2f1iyj99f7
Miles Guo, on the other hand, who had done nothing but tell the truth about those cronies on the CCP's invasion and weaponization of your system, has been denied bail. So he has been kept behind bars for over a month.
郭先生除了告诉那些关于中共入侵和武器化你们的系统的真相外，什么也没做，他被拒绝保释。到现在为止他已经被关在拘留所一个多月了。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.