Miles Guo, on the other hand, who had done nothing but tell the truth about those cronies on the CCP's invasion and weaponization of your system, has been denied bail. So he has been kept behind bars for over a month.

郭先生除了告诉那些关于中共入侵和武器化你们的系统的真相外，什么也没做，他被拒绝保释。到现在为止他已经被关在拘留所一个多月了。

