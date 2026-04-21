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Learn your rights! Beat Foreclosures!
Win in Court(U.S.A.)
Win in Court(U.S.A.)
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My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw


I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]


I have a GoFund Me account in case you want to help me with rent and expenses at this link: https://gofund.me/47dc17b5


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rightsbeatforeclosures
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy