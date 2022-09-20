DIGITAL DOLLARS and 3 more TERRIFYING economic changes happening RIGHT NOW

Glenn Beck





Sep 19, 2022 Glenn warned just days ago that governments would suggest a disturbing solution to the worldwide energy crisis: nationalizing energy companies. Now, Germany is weighing doing just that. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has recommended creating a digital dollar, England is talking about printing more money, and Russia and China are discussing creating a new currency. Glenn breaks down all these terrifying economic changes, plus President Biden's latest excruciating lie about inflation.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pn_JO_kRjaM