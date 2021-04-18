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MANTIS LASER ACADEMY // Save your ammo with a dry fire training system from Mantisx!
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60 views • April 18, 2021
Is ammo too expensive or hard to find? The Mantisx Laser Academy dry fire training system just might be able to spice up dry fire training! Laser training is not only fun but affordable.
Ammo is getting crazy-expensive and that is if you can even find it. I am a big advocate of dry fire training but let's face it, dry fire training can be boring. Mantis sent me the Standard Mantis Laser Academy Training Kit to play with. In this video, I show you what comes with the regular kit and how to get started.
I can tell you that I am having fun with the Mantis Laser Academy!
#dryfire #mantis #laseracademy #theroguebanshee
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
What comes with the Mantis Laser Academy - 0:08
The Mantis Laser Academy in action - 2:21
Mantis Laser Academy Targets - 5:09
Mantis Laser Academy App - 6:38
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Credits
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Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
Ammo is getting crazy-expensive and that is if you can even find it. I am a big advocate of dry fire training but let's face it, dry fire training can be boring. Mantis sent me the Standard Mantis Laser Academy Training Kit to play with. In this video, I show you what comes with the regular kit and how to get started.
I can tell you that I am having fun with the Mantis Laser Academy!
#dryfire #mantis #laseracademy #theroguebanshee
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
What comes with the Mantis Laser Academy - 0:08
The Mantis Laser Academy in action - 2:21
Mantis Laser Academy Targets - 5:09
Mantis Laser Academy App - 6:38
-------
How to support us:
Shopping our Affiliate links and banners on
https://www.trb.fyi
A full list of our Affiliate partners (support us for free by clicking these links before you shop)
https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee or https://bit.ly/3cLTAi1
Support this channel on Patreon
https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
Support this channel on Subscribestar
https://bit.ly/354ckq6
-------
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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