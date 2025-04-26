Heaven’s Warning? Antichrist Now Controls World Leaders 👀

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Argentinian mystic Luz de Maria shares chilling prophecies from her alleged visions of the Virgin Mary and Jesus—warning that the Antichrist is already influencing world leaders and shaping a godless global order. From end-time revelations to spiritual warfare, her messages urge urgent repentance and vigilance. Are we witnessing the rise of the final deception?
