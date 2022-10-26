ENΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΟΙ ΡΑΓΙΑΔΕΣ.ΠΡΩΤΑ ΜΑΣ ΜΑΥΡΙΣΑΝ ΤΟ ΜΑΤΙ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΜΑΣ ΕΡΙΞΑΝ ΤΟ "ΜΠΟΥΚΕΤΟ"!!!!

ENΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΟΙ ΡΑΓΙΑΔΕΣ.ΟΙ ΧΕΙΡΟΤΕΡΟΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΥΡΩΠΗ,ΟΙ ΠΙΟ ΔΟΥΛΟΠΡΕΠΕΙΣ,ΑΝΕΚΤΙΚΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΠΟΛΥ ΥΠΝΑΡΑΔΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΣΚΕΦΤΟΥΝ.ΠΡΩΤΑ ΜΑΣ ΜΑΥΡΙΣΑΝ ΤΟ ΜΑΤΙ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΑΠΟ 9 ΜΗΝΕΣ ΜΑΣ ΕΡΙΞΑΝ ΤΟ "ΜΠΟΥΚΕΤΟ"!!!! Η ΕΤΗΣΙΑ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΗ ΕΚΘΕΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΗΣ ΕΝΩΣΗΣ ΦΑΝΕΡΩΝΕΙ ΑΠΙΣΤΕΥΤΕΣ ΨΕΥΤΙΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΡΑΜΥΘΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΟΥΣ ΣΕ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΚΑΙ ΚΥΠΡΟ.ΔΕΙΧΝΕΙ ΤΗ ΣΤΑΧΤΗ ΣΤΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΛΑΟΥ ΠΟΥ ΡΙΧΝΟΥΝ ΤΑ ΜΜΕ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΔΗΦΑΓΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΑΠΛΗΣΤΙΑ ΤΩΝ ΜΕΓΑΛΟΜΕΤΟΧΩΝ ΣΤΙΣ ΕΤΑΙΡΙΕΣ ΔΙΑΧΕΙΡΙΣΗΣ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΣ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.