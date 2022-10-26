Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ENΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΟΙ ΡΑΓΙΑΔΕΣ.ΠΡΩΤΑ ΜΑΣ ΜΑΥΡΙΣΑΝ ΤΟ ΜΑΤΙ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΜΑΣ ΕΡΙΞΑΝ ΤΟ "ΜΠΟΥΚΕΤΟ"!!!!
45 views
channel image
AND THE TRUTH SHALL SET U FREE
Published a month ago |

ENΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΟΙ ΡΑΓΙΑΔΕΣ.ΟΙ ΧΕΙΡΟΤΕΡΟΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΥΡΩΠΗ,ΟΙ ΠΙΟ ΔΟΥΛΟΠΡΕΠΕΙΣ,ΑΝΕΚΤΙΚΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΠΟΛΥ ΥΠΝΑΡΑΔΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΣΚΕΦΤΟΥΝ.ΠΡΩΤΑ ΜΑΣ ΜΑΥΡΙΣΑΝ ΤΟ ΜΑΤΙ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΑΠΟ 9 ΜΗΝΕΣ ΜΑΣ ΕΡΙΞΑΝ ΤΟ "ΜΠΟΥΚΕΤΟ"!!!! Η ΕΤΗΣΙΑ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΗ ΕΚΘΕΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΗΣ ΕΝΩΣΗΣ ΦΑΝΕΡΩΝΕΙ ΑΠΙΣΤΕΥΤΕΣ ΨΕΥΤΙΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΡΑΜΥΘΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΟΥΣ ΣΕ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΚΑΙ ΚΥΠΡΟ.ΔΕΙΧΝΕΙ ΤΗ ΣΤΑΧΤΗ ΣΤΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΛΑΟΥ ΠΟΥ ΡΙΧΝΟΥΝ ΤΑ ΜΜΕ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΔΗΦΑΓΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΑΠΛΗΣΤΙΑ ΤΩΝ ΜΕΓΑΛΟΜΕΤΟΧΩΝ ΣΤΙΣ ΕΤΑΙΡΙΕΣ ΔΙΑΧΕΙΡΙΣΗΣ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΣ

Keywords
energynwopandemiccoronagreen pass

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket