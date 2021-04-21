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TvNI - Truth vs. NEW$ INC. April 20. "Hot NEW$ Accurately Analyzed" 1st hour
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70 views • April 21, 2021
From Russia to Racism, to Chauvin and so much more. Excellent critiques of recent developments. Too Hot to be missed! Jim Fetzer, Scott Bennett and Holly Seeliger are on point the stories. Maxine Waters gets waved. Chauvin info.
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