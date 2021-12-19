Mad Max - The Vaccinated Nano-Network

Not all shots are the same. The world is one giant vaccine laboratory and humans are the guinea pigs.



:54 Stephane Bancel, the man speaking in this 2013 video, is the CEO of Moderna.

1:12 X-Files Black Oil

:31 German Scientists discuss chips in vaccine

1:16 Bluetooth Connectivity

4:04 Mad Max - After the first vaccination, booster shots continue adding onto the operating system.

:46 EMF meter detecting unvaccinated versus vaccinated



6-clips, 8-minutes 45-seconds.



Jim Stone: "BLACK FUNGUS IS EXCLUSIVELY SEEN IN PEOPLE WHO ARE IMMUNOCOMPROMISED WHICH IS WHAT EVERYONE SAID (QUOTING BRITISH DATA) THAT THE MRNA VAX WOULD CAUSE. BLACK FUNGUS IS AN AIDS DISEASE and to a lesser extent from cancer and diabetes. If black fungus is now starting to show up in "people who have had Corona" that's just them blaming the vax damage on a new variant, as everyone said would happen."



Links:



TedX Talk From 2013: What if mRNA Could be a Drug?

Blog/Vaccine

Posted Dec 19, 2021 by Martin Armstrong

Stephane Bancel, the man speaking in this video, is the CEO of Moderna.

armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/vaccine/tedx-talk-from-2013-what-if-mrna-could-be-a-drug/



THE INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK (Mad Max)

bitchute.com/video/8EhlC8cyDexI/