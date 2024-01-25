STOP the HUMAN SMUGGLING OPERATION at the Southern Border.

If you engage in human smuggling, it's handcuffs and prison for you.
I'm thinking many of us also feel this way, at this point.
This stops tonight if CBP agents decide they will no longer run Biden's human smuggling operation.
This continues so long as weak men think they will never be held accountable for being human smugglers
Your badge will not protect you
#CloseTheBorder #JustFollowingOrders #SeditiousConspiracy
