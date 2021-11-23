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Thanksgiving Series: Pilgrim Addition w/ Historians Leo & Nancy Martin
Resistance Chicks
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20 views • November 23, 2021
How One Small Candle May Light A Thousand... Think you know who the Pilgrims, who washed up on Cape Cod's shores, actually were? Most people think of them as tight laced, black hat wearing, religious zealots. Nothing could be further from the truth. Buckle up for real life stories filled with inspiration, adventure & courage! You're in for a treat with the best local historians in Plymouth, MA! Leah and I can't wait to introduce you to our dear friends and leading authorities on our pilgrim forefathers- Leo and Nancy Martin! We first met Leo and Nancy in Plymouth, MA in 2013 when we took a personal tour of our Forefather's Monument with Leo- we clicked with them immediately. They run the Jenney Museum in Plymouth and are dedicated to preserving the TRUTH about the history of the pilgrims, the Wampanoag natives they befriended, and how their faith in God created the greatest nation in the history of the world! You don't want to miss this incredible series and event!!! Their passion for America's humble and blessed beginnings is the highlight of any visitor's trip to America's hometown, scoring the famed #1 spot of things to do in Plymouth, MA on Trip Advisor! Leo does a fantastic job sharing the true history of the Pilgrims and our America's Biblical heritage and they are both standing strong against the tyranny trying to overtake our nation, and the world, today. Visit their website: https://thejenney.org/
Watch the Plymouth Thanksgiving Parade on Thanksgiving Day 9:00 AM ET!
https://usathanksgiving.com/
Use code CHICKS at reawakeningseries.com for 10% off and to be entered for a chance to WIN 2 VIP tickets to the REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR and get an exclusive BACKSTAGE PASS to meet Gen. Flynn and the other speakers.

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