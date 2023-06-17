WHISTLEBLOWER OPENS UP ABOUT ALIEN ANTARTICA

THE TRUTH IS BEING EXPOSED RIGHT BEFORE OUR VERY EYES NOW AND SADLY, THE MAJORITY OF HUMANITY HAS FALLED UNDER A VEIL OF DELUSION. A PERSON IS A FOOL NOT TO BELIEVE IN BIBLICAL PROPHECY. THE OCCULT ELITE ARE FOLLOWING BIBLICAL PROPHECY TO THE LETTER OF THE LAW. STILL! HUMANITY IS BEING SUCKERED BY THIS SATANIC DELUSION THAT'S POSSESSED ALL THE WORLD. FAILURE TO NOT DO REAL RESEARCH WILL SEND BILLIONS OF HUMAN SOULS INTO THE FIERY PITS OF HELL. IT'S TIME YOU AND YOUR FAMILY WAKEUP AND DISCOVER THE TRUTH OR YOU'LL BE SACRIFICED BY THE SATANIC FORCES THAT CONTROL PLANET EARTH. REPENT OR PERISH...